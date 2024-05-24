Vanessa Hudgens Reveals She Wants to Show Her Future Children ‘All’ Her Movies

Vanessa Hudgens has her head in the game when it comes to motherhood. As she awaits her first born with husband Cole Tucker, she shared what she looks forward to during an interview with E! News on Thursday, May 23.

“I’ll show my kids all my work … That’s why I chose things along the way in my career. I wanted to make sure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age,” expressed the 35-year-old actress.

The High School Musical alum plans to share every milestone in her career, including her most recent win on season 11 of The Masked Singer as The Goldfish and her upcoming role in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which is set to release on June 5 in theaters. Vanessa worked on the film while pregnant. “It’s really cute,” she said. “I’m like, ‘I have a little action baby.'”

Vanessa and the Los Angeles Angels baseball player went from making their romance Instagram official in February 2021 to attending premieres, such as Netflix’s Tick Tick…BOOM! The two eventually got engaged by 2022. “It feels amazing,” the “Come Back to Me” singer told TODAY show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in April 2023 about her engagement. “It’s so funny, I was talking about this with Cole. People are always like, ‘Does it feel different? [Do] things feel different?’ That was always my question normally, but now I get to be asked it … And you know what, it actually does. There’s a sense of security. You feel so safe. It’s the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée. “I knew. After our first weekend together, I called my sister and was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband.’”

Ironically. her husband tweeted during his teen years back in 2012, “in search of: A girl who’s down to watch High School Musical with me and scratch my back.”

After tying the knot in December 2023, the former Disney Channel actress revealed her baby bump at the 2024 Oscars, where she later took it to social media to caption a post, “One for the books.”

Former Disney co-star Ashley Tisdale — who is also pregnant and expecting her second baby with husband Christopher French – recently spoke about Vanessa expecting her little one. “It’s very cool! I’m so excited for her and this new chapter in her life,” Ashley, 38, replied to a fan on social media earlier this week.”

