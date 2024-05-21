Ashley Tisdale Is ‘Excited’ She & ‘High School Musical’ Co-Star Vanessa Hudgens Are Pregnant Amid Feud Rumors

Ashley Tisdale revealed that she thinks it’s awesome that she and Vanessa Hudgens are both going to become moms for the first time around the same time. While answering fans’ questions on her Instagram Stories, one person asked Ashley, 38, about her thoughts on the fact that she and Vanessa, 35, are both pregnant at the same time. “How cool is it that you and Vanessa are having babies at the same time?” a fan wrote to her.

When responding, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star announced that she was very happy for her fellow Disney Channel alum to begin her journey into motherhood at the same time as she expects her next child. “It’s very cool!” she wrote, including a heart emoji. “I’m so excited for her and this new chapter in her life.”

Nos stories do Instagram, Ashley Tisdale respondeu sobre ela e Vanessa Hudgens estarem grávidas ao mesmo tempo. Fã: "O quão legal é você e Vanessa terem bebês ao mesmo tempo?" Ashley: "É muito legal! Estou muito animada por ela e por esse novo capítulo na vida dela". pic.twitter.com/OznG0y9c5x — Vanessa Hudgens Brasil (@vahudgensbr) May 21, 2024

The post on her Instagram Story came amid rumors that Ashley and Vanessa may have had a rift in their friendship. The two of them became pals when they co-starred in the beloved Disney Channel Original Movie series High School Musical. Ashley was also friends with Vanessa’s ex Austin Butler. They reunited for different events over the years, but fans began speculating that they grew apart when Vanessa married her husband Cole Tucker in December 2023. Fans noticed that there weren’t photos of Ashley at the wedding, but some of their fellow HSM co-stars had attended.

After some initial speculation, Ashley was asked where they stand during a March appearance on Watch What Happens Live, and she pointed out that they each have busy lives. “I haven’t seen her in a long time,” she said. “Obviously, she’s working. I’m working. I have a daughter. It’s a full-time job.”

Ashley announced that she was pregnant with her second child back in March. Vanessa revealed that she was pregnant around the same time. She debuted her baby bump in a gorgeous sheer black dress when she attended the Academy Awards.