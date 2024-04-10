Vanessa Hudgens Cradles Baby Bump in a Stylish Brown Dress: See Photo

Vanessa Hudgens had her baby bump on display in a new selfie, posted on Tuesday, April 9. The Disney Channel alum, 35, shared the “date night” selfie on her Instagram, and she looked fabulous as she headed out for the night. She also looked very excited to show off her baby bump. She also included a heart emoji in her caption.

The mama-to-be sported a shoulder-less, long-sleeve brown dress. She rested one of her hands, which had a bright yellow manicure on her fingertips, on her baby bump. She also appeared to be holding a necklace in her other hand as she snapped the photo. Her hair was tied back in a bun, and she made a kissy face into the mirror.

Plenty of fans also commented to let her know that she looked gorgeous. “A little angel on our hands,” one person said. “Most beautiful baby mama,” another fan commented.

Vanessa first revealed that she had a bun in the oven in March, when she walked the red carpet at the Academy Awards in a black dress that showed off her baby bump. At the afterparty, she showed off her baby bump even more with a stunning sheer black dress that showed off her stomach even more. She was absolutely glowing as she publicly revealed her pregnancy.

Vanessa announced her pregnancy four months after getting married to baseball player Cole Tucker. The pair have been together since 2021. The High School Musical star opened up about her feelings about having kids in a 2022 interview with Nylon. “I always thought I would be married at 25, because that’s when my mom got married, and then when that didn’t happen, I was like, ‘Oh, OK, So we’re just going to shift everything back a bit,” she said. “I always thought that around 36, 37 is when I would want to have kids, and that still plays. I don’t feel panicked about it.”