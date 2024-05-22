Billie Eilish Says She’s ‘Never Dating Again’ While Discussing Ex Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish clarified she is on friendly terms with ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, according to an unpublished interview from her Rolling Stones cover story on May 17 – the same day of the release of her third album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

“That’s my guy, truly one of my favorite people in the world,” the 22-year-old “What Was I Made for?” artist told the publication, according to PEOPLE.

Although the ‘What Was I Made For” singer confirmed she is solo at the moment, she conveyed she has no interest in dating in the near future.

“I plan on never dating again,” Billie expressed. “That’s not true, obviously. But no, I don’t see myself being serious with anyone until I find someone that really feels right to me, and that is not interesting to me right now.”

These comments made by the singer come to light exactly one year after the confirmation of their split. “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” Billie’s representative stated to PEOPLE. “All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single.”

Billie and Jesse romanced their ways into each other’s lives in October 2022. The two were spotted in the early stages of their relationship a packing on PDA in California, until she made it Instagram official with a Halloween post of their costumes. The then-couple lived a public relationship and attended events together such as Vanity Fair’s Oscar afterparty together.

Since the breakup, the two have been preoccupied with their respective careers. The “Bad Guy” singer recently released her album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

During a new interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Billie described her album to the host during her Tuesday, May 21 late night appearance .

“It feels very, very me, and it feels like all of the music is exactly who I am, all the visuals are exactly who I am, and that’s honestly terrifying and that’s why I’m literally shaking right now,” she explained.

The “Ocean Eyes” singer is set to go on a world tour hitting big cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Sydney, London and more.