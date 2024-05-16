Britney Spears Says She Misses Her ‘Beautiful’ Family: ‘We All Have Issues’

Despite a complicated relationship over many years, Britney Spears says she misses her family. In a new social media post, the pop star reflected on her bond with mom, Lynee Spears, and other relatives.

“We all have issues with our family but dear God you can’t help how much you love them,” Britney, 42, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 15. “I’m not in this picture but I sure as hell feel like I am. On a side note … If you know me, I’ve always ended up at this kids table at every function I’ve ever been to !!! The most elite expensive dinners and I always find myself just like this sitting in the back with the kids 👧🏼👦🏼!!!”

In addition to posting the cover of Yasmin Mogahed’s book, Reclaim Your Heart, the “Oops! I Did It Again” singer shared a throwback photo of Lynne, 68, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughters sitting at a kids’ table together.

“I’m posting this pic because my family is absolutely beautiful and I miss them,” Britney continued. “So not to sound righteous but in a world of chaos and confusion the trickery of the devil is to mislead you and humiliate you 👿 … and make you think you’re less than !!! I wanted to share this pic because although I’m not in it … I sure as hell felt as though I was !!!”

The comment comes after Britney made headlines earlier this month after she was seen being escorted out of Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont barefoot. The singer addressed the incident on May 2, claiming via Instagram that she had rolled her ankle. She also partially blamed Lynne for the ordeal.

“I know my mom was involved!!!” Britney alleged in her caption. “I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out. I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it [sic].”

Lynne was later asked by the Daily Mail if she’ll “always be there no matter what” for Britney amid the drama. In response, Lynne was seen nodding, suggesting she remains in her daughter’s corner.