King Charles III Unveils Post-Coronation Portrait Amid Cancer Battle: See Photos

King Charles III has unveiled his post-coronation portrait one year after becoming king. The 75-year-old monarch revealed the painting to staffers and photographers on Tuesday, May 14, at Buckingham Palace. His wife, Queen Camilla, was beside him for the unveiling of the portrait.

The painting features Charles in the center of a red background. The king is wearing the Welsh Guards’ uniform, and a butterfly flies above his shoulder in the portrait.

The Royal Family shared a statement by the British artist who painted the image: Jonathan Yeo.

“When I started this project, His Majesty The King was still His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, and much like the butterfly I’ve painted hovering over his shoulder, this portrait has evolved as the subject’s role in our public life has transformed,” the statement read via X.

Charles was officially crowned king in May 2023 during his coronation ceremony. His sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, attended the highly publicized event. During the ceremony, William, 41, kneeled before his father, where he delivered an emotional statement honoring the monarch.

Eight months after His Royal Highness became king, he was diagnosed with a form of cancer. Buckingham Palace released a statement in February, confirming the news.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace’s statement began. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The palace also noted in its statement, “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Just one month later, Charles’ daughter-in-law Princess Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis to the world.

Despite his diagnosis, Charles has been spotted on various public outings in England. As for Kate, 42, she informed the public that she is taking time to herself to undergo treatment.