Kylie Jenner Stuns in Pointed Champagne Dress at the 2024 Met Gala: Photos

Kylie Jenner looked fabulous as she walked the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6. Her dress was a champagne color with pointed cups on her chest, with a long train following her as she walked the red carpet for the Costume Institute Benefit. Playing into the “Garden of Time” dress code for the evening, Kylie’s look was clearly a timeless, inspired outfit, while still turning heads.

Kylie’s dress was designed by Oscar de la Renta. Besides the stunning gown, she also had her hair tied back in a bun and had a champagne rose in it to match the dress. She completed the look with a pair of matching shoes. The 26-year-old beauty also had a few rings on her fingers to accessorize. She shared a few more photos of the dress, including glimpses of her getting ready on her Instagram.

Kylie is no stranger to the Met Gala. She’s attended multiple times in the past. During last year’s Costume Institute Benefit, the reality star sported a beautiful red dress, designed by her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet’s close friend Haider Ackermann. In a behind-the-scenes video, Haider could be seen telling Kylie that she could not sit down or move one arm while she was being fitted for the stunning dress.

The Met Gala also came about a month after rumors were squashed that Kylie was pregnant with her beau Timothee’s baby at the beginning of April. Comedian Daniel Tosh said that a grocery store employee, who worked at a spot where The Kardashians was filmed, told him that the reality star was pregnant with Timothee’s child during an episode of his podcast. While neither Kylie nor the Call Me By Your Name star commented on the rumors, an insider close to them denied the rumors in a report from Daily Mail. The source told the outlet that Daniel’s claim was “100 percent false.”