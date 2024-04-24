Nicki Minaj Hurls Object Back at Audience Member During Concert: Video

Nicki Minaj embraced her “Boss Ass Bitch” vibe during a recent performance. The 41-year-old rapper was almost a victim to the dangerous trend of fans throwing objects at performers on stage, but Nicki didn’t let anything take her down. After a fan threw what appeared to be a bracelet at her while singing her hit single “Starships” in Detroit last weekend, Nicki hurled the object back at them.

As seen in a viral social media clip, Nicki was belting out the chorus of the anthem, wearing white sweatpants and a matching corset top. Upon seeing the bracelet hurdling toward her, Nicki skillfully deflected the object with her hand. However, she didn’t let the fan get away with the moment.

Nicki danced her way over to pick up the bracelet, then aggressively threw it back at the fan like a professional MLB pitcher, as fans noticed.

Fan throws something at Nicki Minaj & she throws it right back. pic.twitter.com/kthUI6KHgZ — Episodes (@episodesent) April 21, 2024

“Nicki threw that like a professional ball player,” one Instagram commenter wrote under a reshare of the clip. “We could use her on the [NY] Mets,” comedian Hannah Berner chimed in.

Others also praised Nicki for her reaction, as one noted, “I’m sorry but if you can give it, be prepared to take it!!! I’m all for these artists fighting back. Throwing things at performers maliciously is not on!!”

Another weighed in by commenting, “She had every right. I’m all for it.”

Despite the tense moment, Nicki took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to gush about the concert, sharing a selfie video.

“#GagCityDetroit what was your fave part of the show last night?” she tweeted. “Your energy was so beautiful. Loud, Happy, Fly, Pretty, SEXY, etc. just GREAT energy that I’ll never forget.”

This is not the first time that a music artist has had objects thrown at them during on-stage performances. Last year, Nick Jonas noticeably told fans to “stop” after someone hurled an object at him during the Jonas Brothers’ tour. Earlier last year, Bebe Rexha needed stitches on her face after a person threw their phone at her; she was injured around her left eye.