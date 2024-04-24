Glen Powell Admits ‘Leaning Into’ Sydney Sweeney Affair Rumors to Promote ‘Anyone But You’

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney did not have an affair while working on their romantic comedy film, Anyone But You. However, fans still speculated over the actors’ on and off-screen chemistry. Now, four months after the movie’s release, Glen, 35, admitted that they “lean[ed] into” the viral romance rumors to promote the project.

“The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry,” the Top Gun: Maverick actor explained to The New York Times in an interview published on Tuesday, April 23. “Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.”

In March 2023, photos of Glen and Sydney, 26, filming their movie surfaced online. Some of the pictures featured what appeared to be a steamy scene of them wearing swimsuits. As a result, fans were convinced that there was something going on between them.

Moreover, the on-screen lovers developed a close friendship, which viewers saw throughout their press tour. In August 2023, however, Sydney admitted she felt “beat up” by the incessant online rumors about her and Glen.

“It’s hard to sit back and watch and not be able to stand up for yourself,” the Euphoria star told Variety before pointing out that relationship rumors are part of the job when making a romance film. “That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together. We respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker. We’re excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’”

Sydney Sweeney just addressed the affair rumors with co-star Glen Powell during her SNL monologue…and he made a surprise cameo as her “fiancé” pic.twitter.com/2NcdfQdpZY — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2024

Earlier this year, Sydney addressed the rumors between her and Glen during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig. At one point in her monologue, the Madame Web star clarified that the speculation was “obviously not true” and acknowledged that her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, produced Anyone But You.

“Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot,” Sydney added before calling Jonathan the “man of her dreams” and updating viewers that they’re “still together and stronger than ever.”

Nevertheless, the show couldn’t help but poke fun at the gossip. After Sydney asked “Can we cut to [Jonathan]?” the cameras panned over to Glen, who was sitting in the audience. He even appeared in one of the skits with Sydney and jokingly called her “baby cakes.”