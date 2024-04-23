Ryan Gosling Calls Eva Mendes His ‘Hero’ & Reveals What ‘Comes First’ for Him on His ‘Deathbed’

Ryan Gosling knows what “comes first” for him in life — Eva Mendes and their daughters, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee. During a new interview, the 43-year-old actor revealed he “often” thinks about what matters the most to him, especially for the future.

“I often think about what’s going to matter to me on my deathbed that I did and that I didn’t do,” Ryan told Men’s Health in an interview published on Monday, April 22. “It puts things into perspective. It always comes back to family first. I don’t think I’ll regret anything professionally, but I do think when it comes to Eva and the girls, they come first.”

While noting that “it’s probably not a good thing that I go deathbed,” the Fall Guy star pointed out “it’s helpful for [him]” to keep it in mind.

“Anytime I’m struggling, I just think about whether it’s going to matter to me then because, yeah, this whole thing can be distorting,” Ryan continued. “Are you going to care about this thing, whether you did it or not, whatever the thing is? It’s extreme, but it’s helpful.”

Upon being asked who are his heroes, Ryan responded, “Well, Eva, obviously. And my uncle Bill. When I was in school, he said, ‘I’m gonna put all your achievements in a scrapbook.’ I didn’t want the scrapbook to stay empty. Uncle Bill believed in me at a time when I didn’t really believe in myself.”

Ryan also gave fans rare insight into his home life with Eva, 50, describing the “Moroccan chicken bastilla” he cooks for his family in addition to watching one of the most famous reality TV dating shows: Love Is Blind.

“I heard the new season is even better, but I’ve been busy,” the Barbie actor said about the Netflix series.

Ryan and Eva first met on the set of their film, The Place Beyond the Pines, in 2011. They later welcomed Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7. Although the parents have kept their relationship away from the public eye, both have gushed over each other. For her part, Eva has praised her “man” for portraying Ken in Barbie in addition to his recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig. As for Ryan, he subtly gave Eva a nod during his iconic “I’m Just Ken” Oscars performance by showing off his “E” necklace to the camera.