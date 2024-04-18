Megan Fox Looks Different in Makeup-Free Selfie After Coachella, Fans Claim: Photo

View gallery Image Credit: CELSIUS Energy Drink via Getty Images

Megan Fox typically opts for the most flawless makeup, but she doesn’t need it. The 37-year-old actress recently shared a fresh-faced selfie after attending Coachella for its first weekend. In her latest Instagram photo, Megan posed in front of a mirror wearing a black bra and red plaid pants, keeping her blue hair down. “Repairing my hair (and 26 inches of extensions) post Coachella,” the Transformers star captioned her post on Wednesday, April 17.

Although Megan was promoting her partnership with a hair product, some of her followers were convinced that this was either an AI-generated image of the movie star or that it wasn’t actually her.

“This does not look like Megan Fox AT ALL. AI doing its thing again,” one user commented. “Who tf is that,” another chimed in. “I didn’t know who the hell I was looking at until I read the account name…..wtf??? [sic]” a third person added.

Someone else went so far as to claim that this photo of Megan looked like the Love Is Blind contestant who said that people think she looks like the Jennifer’s Body actress: Chelsea Blackwell. “You look like Chelsea from love is blind. I don’t know why you copied her style [sic],” the Instagram user wrote.

Others, however, came to Megan’s defense, pointing out that she doesn’t look like her usual red carpet self because she’s not wearing any glam in the picture.

“The hate she’s getting against not wearing making is CRAZY,” one fan commented, adding, “Ur gorgeous, and look like a real woman. thank you for posting this [sic].” A separate person also weighed in by writing, “Better without makeup [tbh] you look way more natural.”

Last weekend, Megan attended the CELSIUS Cosmic Desert event in Indio, California, where she debuted her new blue hair color. Earlier this year, she was rocking a rose pink style.

While enjoying the festival, the Till Death star sat down with E! News to discuss the backlash that LiB‘s Chelsea faced for saying she’s been told that she looks like Megan. Many slammed Chelsea by pointing out the physical differences between the two women and tried to portray Chelsea as a liar.

“I did see a picture of her. A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, ‘You kind of look like Megan Fox,’” Megan said. “So, I believe she’s telling the truth, and I hope like she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn’t steal it from her. Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years. So, I hope that didn’t happen to her. Best wishes and blessings. … I don’t think she deserved that [hate]. I think people went way too hard.”