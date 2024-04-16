Brian Austin Green Reveals His & Megan Fox’s ‘Number One’ Rule for Co-Parenting

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox figured out what the “number one” rule is as co-parents. The 50-year-old actor opened up about how he and the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star, 37, raise their sons — Noah, Bodhi and Journey — as divorced parents.

“The number one [rule] is always make sure that everything is centered around the experience of the kids,” Brian told E! News on Monday, April 15. “People make a mistake of thinking that they’re gonna do things so the separation doesn’t affect the kids, and of course, it’s gonna affect the kids. The only choice you have is how it affects the kids.”

When it comes to what’s best for their children, Brian noted that he and Megan sometimes need to “pick [their] battles” and explained how their relationship as co-parents is different from when they were together.

“The person that you were with that you’re now separated from, you guys are separated for a reason,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said. “Because you didn’t get along. So, you can’t expect to then get along after the fact in raising your kids. So, you have to decide, ‘OK, it’s not about us getting along anymore. It’s about us co-parenting, which is a totally different situation.”

Megan and Brian were married from 2010 until they split in 2020. The former couple had an on-and-off relationship, as the Jennifer’s Body actress filed for divorce in 2015, but they called it off at the time. Despite permanently breaking up, the exes have remained amicable for the sake of their children and have openly discussed their teamwork as co-parents.

Last month, Megan appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and admitted a few of her faults when she was with Brian.

“I was young and really should not have been in a relationship of that level of commitment and that magnitude,” she told podcast host Alex Cooper. “I think it would be easy for me to lean into and complain about, or let it seem like that relationship was one way.”

Additionally, the Transformers film star confessed that she’d “fall in love” with co-stars while she and Brian were together.

“I would go to work and fall in love because I was a kid and, yeah, I never had the full freedom to be single and experience that life,” Megan noted, adding that she “was not a great girlfriend to Brian.”