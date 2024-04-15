Selena Gomez Shuts Down Rumors About Affair With JFK’s Grandson John Schlossberg

Selena Gomez is sick of those same old false rumors, like the one about her and John “Jack” Schlossberg. In response to claims that she had a relationship with John F. Kennedy‘s grandson, the 31-year-old actress responded in a public comment via social media.

Recently, an Instagram account posted a screenshot of a message that read, “According to a few tabloids, Selena Gomez and John Kennedy Schlossberg had an affair from 2020 to 2021. The grandson of the U.S. president John Kennedy offered her the White House, and she fell for it.”

Selena promptly commented, “Never met this human sorry,” effectively shutting down the baseless rumor. For his part, John, 31, has not publicly commented on the false report.

Meanwhile, Selena has been enjoying her relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco. The two had been collaborators on her music over the years and began dating in mid-2023. However, the Only Murders in the Building actress didn’t confirm their romance until December 2023.

Since then, the “Same Old Love” artist and the record producer, 36, have been sharing their sweetest moments with fans. In January, Benny was Selena’s date to the Golden Globe Awards. That evening, she posted a picture of them kissing, captioning the Instagram Story, “I won,” despite not taking home an award for the night.

In February, Selena spoke to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about her single “Love On,” which many fans speculated was about her blossoming love with Benny. However, the Wizards of Waverly Place star noted that the song was simply inspired by her time in Paris, a place that felt “romantic” to her.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” Selena said, seemingly referring to her romance with Benny. “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

Last month, however, the happy couple had to navigate a temporary period of long distance, which Selena revealed in an Instagram Stories post. On March 20, she shared a photo of a pink card that Benny made for her, which read, “Happy first virtual date!”

“#Longdistancerelationship vibes,” Selena wrote across the snapshot at the time.