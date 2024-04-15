Kesha Changes ‘TiK ToK’ Lyric to ‘F**k P. Diddy’ During Coachella Performance With Renee Rapp

Kesha made it loud and clear how she feels about Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ legal issues during her performance with Reneé Rapp at Coachella. After the Mean Girls star, 24, introduced the 37-year-old pop star on stage, the two opened her hit single “TiK ToK” with a noticeable lyric change.

The two singers shared a brief hug as the crowd cheered, then Kesha began her song with, “Wake up in the morning like f**k P Diddy! Got my glasses, I’m out the door / I’m gonna hit this city.”

In the original first line of the song, Kesha sings, “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy,” then Diddy, 54, replies, “Hey what up, girl?”

KESHA JUST CHANGED THE LYRICS FOR TIK TOK TO “FUCK P DIDDY” AT COACHELLA WITH RENEÉ RAPP OH MY GODDD pic.twitter.com/RrDvsyPKmo — maxx HAS A BEYONCÉ AUTOGRAPH !!!! (@ArnoldMaxx) April 15, 2024

Reneé and Kesha performed at the Outdoor Theatre Stage in Indio, California, during the first weekend of the annual music festival.

Kesha’s lyrical change comes amid Diddy’s string of legal issues over the past few months. At the end of 2023, he was accused of assault and rape by his ex Cassie Ventura. They settled the lawsuit the same month. However, several others came forward with sexual assault allegations against the rapper by early 2024.

Diddy’s legal issues reached a breaking point on March 25 when his Los Angeles and Miami properties were raided by Homeland Security. Per NBC News, “three women and a man have been interviewed by federal officials in Manhattan in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.”

In response to the federal raids, Diddy’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, slammed the investigation and called it a “gross overuse” of law enforcement.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Dyer said in his statement. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Earlier this month, Diddy’s son Christian “King” Combs was accused of sexual assault.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.