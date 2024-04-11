Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Reportedly Want Each Other to Testify Over Divorce Settlement

Six years after they first announced their split, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum appear to still be at odds over some aspects of their divorce. Now, the exes are headed to court to hash out details of their settlement.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on April 10, Jenna, 43, submitted legal paperwork that listed her preliminary witness list — which includes herself and Channing, 43, — to “testify regarding all issues related to the parties’ marriage including business and financial activities.”

As for Channing, he requested testimony from Jenna. He also asked her fiancé, Steve Kazee, to testify “regarding his and Petitioner’s cohabitation, joint expenses and all related matters.”

A court hearing is scheduled for Friday, April 12. According to court documents, the “key issues” for the trial are division of property, reimbursement claims, support, breach of fiduciary duty and attorneys’ fees.

Jenna specifically mentioned the Magic Mike intellectual property. (Channing starred in the franchise since 2012). The actress alleges she acquired it with her ex-husband and wants the division of the intellectual property to be decided first because it “will impact the resolution of the other financial issues in this case.”

Channing’s attorneys, however, alleged in court documents that the actor “has expended extensive efforts since separation towards the enhancement of the Magic Mike intellectual property and related entities, which Respondent contends give rise to his separate property interest therein.”

After meeting on the set of Step Up in 2006, Channing and Jenna started dating before tying the knot three years later.

Following nearly a decade of marriage, the couple — who share 10-year-old daughter Everly – announced in 2018 that they were separating.

Since their divorce, Jenna has found love with Steve, 48. The duo got engaged in 2020 and welcomed their son, Callum, that same year. They are now expecting their second baby together.

As for Channing, he got engaged to actress Zoë Kravitz in October 2023 after two years of dating.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the One and Only Sparkella author opened up about his public divorce.

“We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart,” Channing told the publication in January 2023. “I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different. But when you’re actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.”