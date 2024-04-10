Jenna Dewan, 43, Shows Off Baby Bump in Stylish Black Dress at Fashion Trust Awards

Jenna Dewan is stepping up in the fashion department for her latest red carpet appearance. The actress dressed to impress when she attended the 2024 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on April 9.

Jenna, 43, cradled her growing baby bump when she posed in a black gown that featured cutout side panels, a plunging neckline and feather details on its base.

She completed her look with a matching long-sleeve shrug and dangling diamond leaf earrings.

As for her glam, Jenna turned heads as she debuted a shorter hairstyle made possible by celebrity hairstylist Ricky Mota.

Just hours before the red carpet event, the Step Up actress teased a hair transformation via Instagram Stories when she shared a photo with several inches of cut hair on the floor.

Jenna’s latest red carpet moment wasn’t a solo moment. During the night, The Rookie star posed for photos with fiancé Steve Kazee. He opted for an oversized brown suit with a white tank undershirt and a gold chain necklace.

Fashion Trust U.S. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to discovering, funding and nurturing young design talent with the aim of helping them build their label into a thriving global brand.

The event received plenty of support from a plethora of Hollywood talent including Jessica Biel, Kelsea Ballerini, Heidi Klum, Lucy Hale, Glen Powell and Zooey Deschanel.

While Jenna and Steve, 48, were happy to support the cause, their evening out may be one of their last hurrahs before they welcome their second child.

The couple — who are parents to 4-year-old son Callum — announced they were expanding their family in January. (Jenna is also mom to daughter, Everly, 10, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.)

“Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??” Jenna wrote via Instagram when announcing her pregnancy.

Although a healthy pregnancy and delivery remains Jenna’s top priority, she also is preparing to plan her wedding with Steve. After four years of being engaged, the dancer is ready to finalize a celebration.

“We’ve been engaged forever,” she said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in March. “We got engaged and then there were so many life things that happened. …All of a sudden there was [COVID-19] and [the] pandemic and home and then baby No. 3. So we kept pushing this day. But now we are really wanting to and really are setting the date and getting it going.”