Jenna Dewan Is Pregnant With Third Child & Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump in Bathtub Video

Jenna Dewan is pregnant with her third child! The 43-year-old actress and dancer confirmed the news via Instagram on January 17 by sharing a video right from her bathtub, where she showed off her growing baby bump. “Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??” she captioned her post.

In the clip, Jenna filmed Steve playing guitar in the background, then panned the camera over to herself. She covered her bare skin with bath bubbles before showing her belly and dated the video for 1/17/2024.

The Step Up star has two children: daughter Everly — whom Jenna shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum — and son Callum. Jenna and Steve welcomed Callum in March 2020.

As part of breaking the big news, Jenna spoke with Romper in an interview that was published on January 17. Since she balances a busy lifestyle with her career, the mom of two revealed that she worked on the set of The Rookie while pregnant. Even though the experience has been “exhausting” for her, it’s “also amazing,” Jenna pointed out.

“[Pregnancy] helps balance my mind,” she said. “And The Rookie is truly the most dreamy, incredible job. Everyone is so lovely. It’s really fun, and it’s easy, and it flows, and so I think that’s a big part of why it’s easy for me to work pregnant. I’ve been on other sets that are obviously a lot more difficult. So, I love it. You’re tired, but when is a mom not tired?”

This pregnancy is different from Jenna’s last two, she noted. Welcoming her son, Callum, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 was “wild” at the time, but Steve has always helped her with parenting duties.

“He’s so naturally domestic and nurturing, and he’s so loving, and he’s funny, and he’s really … he’s just incredible,” Jenna told the outlet. “It’s one of those things where people just have a natural ability for parenting. I’m so excited to see him with a little baby again.”

While Jenna has experience with pregnancy and postpartum, she acknowledged that this time around could be different for her physically.

“I’m not sure the body necessarily gets right back into action the way it did years ago. We’ll see,” the pro dancer said. “I’ll report back, but I do think there’s a bit of ignorance, this dancer in me that just says ‘OK, well, you just get it done.’ I’ve recovered great every time, but I’m open to whatever happens.”