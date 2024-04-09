Rihanna Reveals Son RZA’s First Word While Posing in New Photos With ‘Interview Magazine’

Rihanna “can’t believe [she has] two babies,” the 36-year-old R&B icon said in a new conversation with Interview Magazine. While she’s been busy with motherhood over the past two years, the “Umbrella” hitmaker hasn’t opened up about her two sons, RZA and Riot, in length. However, she’s giving insight into what it’s been like raising her babies while posing in new pictures for the magazine.

In the cover shot for the outlet’s spring 2024 issue, Rihanna is dressed in a nun-themed outfit with blue eyeshadow and ruby red lipstick. In another image, she appears in a blonde wig and a blue sweater with extra blush on her cheeks.

While gushing over how her significant other, A&AP Rocky, is “the best” RiRi joked that when it comes to fashion, she always feels “bummy as s**t next to this man.”

“I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant,” she continued. “I’m getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, “Why you got to do that to me?” Upon being asked whether there is any competition between her and the 35-year-old rapper over fashion, Rihanna responded, “No. It’s more like I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death, and then I’m like, “What’s the most comfortable outfit to wear around them? What’s not going to feel uncomfortable on their face or on their body or make me feel like I can’t hold them properly?”

As for the couple’s two sons, Rihanna shared that she has “racks” and “bags” of clothes that are all “sized and organized” for both of her children.

“They’re all sized and organized, and then whatever gets too small for RZA, I put into bins so that Riot can have them next,” the mom of two added. “Riot is actually in all of RZA’s 1-year-old clothes already. He’s only 6 months. Everybody thinks Rocky dresses them because I dress them in Rocky outfits.”

The “Diamonds” artist then revealed what RZA’s first word was — “Hey” — and explained where her 23-month-old son picked up the word, pointing out that they turned the word into a tune between them.

“I used to try to get his attention all the time, and I would say, ‘Hey, hey, hey,'” Rihanna said. “And one day he said it back to me in the same melody, and I kept singing it and he kept following it over and over again.”