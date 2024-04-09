Jelly Roll Reveals the Reason Why He Turned Down Taking a Photo With Diddy Last Year

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ sex trafficking investigation isn’t the first time that fellow celebrities have questioned him. Country music singer and rapper Jelly Roll recalled turning down the opportunity to meet and take a picture with the music producer and explained the reason why in a new interview.

While discussing the memory on the “Cancelled with Tana Mongeau” podcast last week — before he won at the CMT Music Awards over the weekend — Jelly Roll, 39, was given the chance to talk to Diddy, 54, in October 2023 when they both appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“This is the first time in my career, ever, where they said, ‘Do you want to meet such-and-such?’ And I said, ‘Yeah,’ and I started walking that way,” the “Son of a Sinner” artist noted. “And as I was getting down the hallway — this is a true story — I said, ‘Nah,’ and went and got back in the car. Swear. I don’t know what it was.”

Jelly Roll reveals he initially agreed to meet Diddy when someone asked him while he was on Jimmy Kimmel's show, but as he was walking down the hallway, he got a strange feeling that made him question whether he really wanted a picture with Diddy; then, he decided not to do it… pic.twitter.com/tc3FECbrtO — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 7, 2024

Jelly Roll went on to mention that he “made a joke at first” about meeting Diddy, admitting that this also made him feel like the opportunity wasn’t to his advantage.

“I was like, ‘Who don’t wanna meet the guy that got Tupac [Shakur] killed?’ And nobody thought that was funny, so I was like, ‘Ooh, that was a bomb, maybe I shouldn’t go do this anyway,'” Jelly Roll added.

Toward the end of the conversation, the Tennessee native said that he felt uneasy in that moment for an unknown reason.

“I was just like, ‘I don’t know,’” he concluded. “Very seldom does things rub me in a way where I was like, ‘I don’t even know if that’s a picture I want.’”

Jelly Roll’s comment comes amid Diddy’s ongoing legal situation. Over the past several months, multiple women have come forward with sexual assault allegations against the rapper. Last month, his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security in connection to a sex trafficking investigation. Diddy’s lawyer slammed the raids as a “gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences.”

“This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” attorney Aaron Dyer said. “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.