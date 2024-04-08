Tori Spelling Admits She Threw a Baked Potato During Last Fight With Dean McDermott: ‘It Was Everywhere’

Tori Spelling is getting candid about the final battle that led to her and Dean McDermott‘s split. During the latest episode of her “Misspelling” podcast, the 50-year-old actress admitted to throwing her “prized possession” in the heat of the moment: a baked potato.

“I took my most prized possession in that moment — my baked potato was loaded to perfection — and I smashed it on the ground,” Tori confessed during the Monday, April 8, episode. “I’ve never seen a baked potato fly like that. Let me just say it was a wall-to-wall potato. It was on the floor, it was on the oven, it was everywhere.”

She went on to describe what she was thinking at the time the argument took place, which was in June 2023. Tori also pointed out that she and Dean, 57, hadn’t slept in together “for three years” at that point in their marriage.

“I was like, ‘Oh s**t, that was too far. Look what I just did, I’ve dirtied the kitchen,’” Tori said. “So, I then went and locked myself in our bedroom — our bedroom: me and the kids — ’cause Dean and I didn’t sleep together for three years. Different bedrooms.”

Tori and Dean’s altercation happened on the same day that the Canada native shared — then quickly deleted — an Instagram post announcing their split, which was something that Tori said Dean “threatened” to do “a million times.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever threatened that ever, and there were times where I desperately wanted it, but I would never throw that in someone’s face if I didn’t actually mean it,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum added. “I thought it was another fight.” She also mentioned that her now-estranged husband was “fired up” in the moment.

Although the pair separated at the time, Tori didn’t file for divorce from Dean until last month. In March, she and Dean were photographed in Los Angeles at a Public Storage facility, seemingly sorting through their belongings. Days later, she filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Tori and Dean share kids Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau together. In her divorce filing, the mother of five reportedly requested for joint legal custody of the children and sole physical custody with visitation for Dean. Additionally, Tori wants Dean to pay her legal fees.