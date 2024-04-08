 Tori Spelling Threw a Baked Potato During Dean McDermott Fight – Hollywood Life

Tori Spelling Admits She Threw a Baked Potato During Last Fight With Dean McDermott: 'It Was Everywhere'

Tori recalled the last argument she had with Dean during a new episode of her podcast, 'Misspelling,' pointing out that she 'smashed' the potato 'on the ground.'

April 8, 2024
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Fox Winter All-Star Party, Inside, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Feb 2019
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Stella McDermott, Finn McDermott, Hattie McDermott, Liam McDermott, Beau McDermott, The Stand for Kids Gala supporting The Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children at Universal Studios Backlot in Los Angeles, CA, USA on June 10 2023. Stand For Kids Gala Supporting The Luskin Orthopaedic Institute For Children - LA, Los Angeles, United States - 10 Jun 2023
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, The Stand for Kids Gala supporting The Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children at Universal Studios Backlot in Los Angeles, CA, USA on June 10 2023. Stand For Kids Gala Supporting The Luskin Orthopaedic Institute For Children - LA, Los Angeles, United States - 10 Jun 2023
Image Credit: Getty Images

Tori Spelling is getting candid about the final battle that led to her and Dean McDermott‘s split. During the latest episode of her “Misspelling” podcast, the 50-year-old actress admitted to throwing her “prized possession” in the heat of the moment: a baked potato.

“I took my most prized possession in that moment — my baked potato was loaded to perfection — and I smashed it on the ground,” Tori confessed during the Monday, April 8, episode. “I’ve never seen a baked potato fly like that. Let me just say it was a wall-to-wall potato. It was on the floor, it was on the oven, it was everywhere.”

She went on to describe what she was thinking at the time the argument took place, which was in June 2023. Tori also pointed out that she and Dean, 57, hadn’t slept in together “for three years” at that point in their marriage.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Getty Images

“I was like, ‘Oh s**t, that was too far. Look what I just did, I’ve dirtied the kitchen,’” Tori said. “So, I then went and locked myself in our bedroom — our bedroom: me and the kids — ’cause Dean and I didn’t sleep together for three years. Different bedrooms.”

Tori and Dean’s altercation happened on the same day that the Canada native shared — then quickly deleted — an Instagram post announcing their split, which was something that Tori said Dean “threatened” to do “a million times.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever threatened that ever, and there were times where I desperately wanted it, but I would never throw that in someone’s face if I didn’t actually mean it,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum added. “I thought it was another fight.” She also mentioned that her now-estranged husband was “fired up” in the moment.

Although the pair separated at the time, Tori didn’t file for divorce from Dean until last month. In March, she and Dean were photographed in Los Angeles at a Public Storage facility, seemingly sorting through their belongings. Days later, she filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Tori and Dean share kids Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau together. In her divorce filing, the mother of five reportedly requested for joint legal custody of the children and sole physical custody with visitation for Dean. Additionally, Tori wants Dean to pay her legal fees.

