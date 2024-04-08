Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down ‘Pressure’ to ‘Bounce Back’ From Her Postpartum Body

Kourtney Kardashian shared an encouraging message for her followers about postpartum bodies on her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 7. The reality star, 44, took to social media to share a few photos of herself going swimming in a sexy bikini, but she took to her story to highlight how every body is beautiful at every stage postpartum. “Dear new mommies,” she began the post.

As she began, Kourtney highlighted how different the body is when going through pregnancy versus returning postpartum. “Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking,” she wrote. “And then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you’re breastfeeding, that’s a whole other part of it.”

Kourt continued and told her followers that they are beautiful and noted that it was a bit of a reminder for herself as well. “”I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too). XOXO,” she wrote, including a white heart emoji along with a photo of herself in the ocean.

It’s been five months since Kourtney gave birth to her fourth child Rocky Thirteen with her husband Travis Barker. Rocky is their first child together, but they each have kids from previous relationships. The reality star has given fans plenty of glimpses into her life as a new mom yet again, like when she posted a photo of herself breast-pumping while wearing black lingerie back in March. Rocky has also already gotten a taste of his daddy’s rockstar lifestyle, when Kourtney shared a photo of herself backstage with his stroller during blink-182’s tour in Australia in February.