Kourtney Kardashian Goes Topless in Black Lace Lingerie While Breast-Pumping: ‘That’s Life’

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing a candid look into motherhood! The Kardashians star, 44, shared a series of new photos to social media, which included one snapshot of herself going completely topless while breast-pumping. In the image, Kourtney was wearing black lingerie while covering her bare chest with her arm.

“That’s life,” Kourtney captioned an Instagram carousel post on Wednesday, March 13. Other images featured a selfie of the Lemme founder and snapshots of her and husband Travis Barker pushing their baby, Rocky Thirteen Barker, in a stroller. Another picture captured Rocky’s little hand.

Kourtney and Travis, 48, have been enjoying parenthood lately since welcoming Rocky in November 2023. The reality TV star also shares her children, Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. For Travis’ part, the Blink-182 drummer shares his kids, Alabama and Landon, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Fans of the reality TV star followed Kourtney’s pregnancy journey after she famously revealed that she was expecting her and Travis’ first baby together in June 2023. At the time, she attended a Blink-182 concert and held up a sign in the crowd that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.”

Due to her age, many criticized Kourtney’s pregnancy and pointed out the risks that come with giving birth above a certain age. In response to the criticism, the Poosh founder spoke with Vanity Fair Italia in October 2023.

“Those comments don’t affect me,” she said. “To those who make them, I just say: “How could you question God’s plan?”. Because that’s how I see this pregnancy. It arrived when both Travis and I no longer even thought about it, and when I had stopped fertility treatment.”

As for how her children reacted to having a new little brother, Kourtney pointed out that they had “been asking [her] for another baby for a while.”

“When they go to school in the morning, they touch my belly, kiss it, and say ‘goodbye,'” the mom of four added.

When it came to pregnancy, Kourtney described the experience as a “superpower.”

“Feeling life grow inside me is a truly special and incredible experience,” she noted. “It’s like a superpower, but at the same time it’s a very vulnerable time, and I think when you’re vulnerable, your truest self is even more powerful. … I love experiencing life through their eyes and doing with them all the things I did as a child. Going to Disneyland or even just touching sand for the first time. I love creating traditions and memories and making everyday things feel special and magical. Being able to do that now with Travis is a dream come true.”