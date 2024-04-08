Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin’s Son Moses Is a ‘Clone’ of His Dad in New Photo, Fans Say

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin‘s son, Moses, is a replica of his father, fans are saying. After the Iron Man actress, 51, shared a new photo of her son in honor of his 18th birthday, social media users couldn’t believe the striking resemblance between Moses and the Coldplay vocalist, 47.

“Happy 18th birthday to you, my son,” Gwyneth wrote alongside a close-up picture of Moses. “I am so proud of who you are. I love your sensitivity and brilliance and quiet humor. I admire how deep you go into areas that interest you, becoming an expert in synths from the ’80s and the French new wave. I love how much you love the people you love, but also how internal you are. There is such a magnificent world of ideas and harmonies inside that beautiful head of yours. I am unbelievably proud of the person you are today, as you cross over the threshold into adulthood. I love you more than words can say, @mosesmartin you absolutely kill me.”

Gwyneth followed up by sharing the picture to her Instagram Stories, labeling the picture, “My birthday boy.” In response to her post, fans didn’t hesitate to point out the similarities between Moses and his dad.

“Chris said copy paste,” one commenter wrote. “He totally looks like his dad,” another chimed in. “Mini Chris,” a third added. “Happy Bday Chris Martin clone,” a separate person commented.

In addition to Moses, Gwyneth and Chris also share daughter Apple together. The former spouses were married from 2003 to 2016. Gwyneth moved on with her current husband, Brad Falchuk, in 2018, and Chris is dating actress Dakota Johnson. Despite breaking up, Gwyneth and Chris have maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship,

In fact, Gwyneth has gotten along with Dakota, 34, as well. In November 2023, the Marvel Cinematic Universe actress shared a photo of her and the Madame Web star holding hands via her Instagram Stories.

As for Chris and Dakota, multiple reports have surfaced claiming that the two got engaged a while ago. However, neither of them has addressed the rumors. Earlier this year, though, Dakota seemingly referred to Moses as her “stepson” during an interview with Bustle.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart,” the How to Be Single actress told the publication in March.