Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Reportedly ‘Got Engaged Years Ago’

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are one of Hollywood’s most low-key couples, but that hasn’t suppressed the public’s curiosity about their relationship. The movie star and the musician have been dating for several years, and a new report is claiming that they got engaged “a while ago.” So, fans need to know whether or not the rumors are true!

Keep reading to learn everything Hollywood Life knows about Dakota and Johnson’s possible engagement.

Are Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Engaged?

On March 8, 2024, PEOPLE reported that a source close to the pair claimed they “got engaged years ago but were in no rush to get married.” Two days prior, The Mirror reported that the Madame Web actress and the Coldplay vocalist “got engaged a while ago and have kept the news private.”

“But now, they are being open about it with their circles,” a source added to the outlet. “They have been besotted with each other from day one, so taking this next step was inevitable. They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official.”

The outlet also reported that Chris received his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow‘s blessing and their two kids’ approval. Chris and Gwyneth share daughter Apple and son Moses together.

Neither Dakota nor Chris has publicly commented on the report. However, the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise actress was spotted wearing a large emerald ring on her wedding finger in late 2023.

How Long Have Dakota & Chris Been Dating?

The pair have been together since 2017. Chris and Dakota were seen in public together for the first time that year having dinner in Los Angeles. Since then, they’ve been inseparable. In fact, the fellow artists have collaborated together on a few projects. Dakota directed Coldplay’s “Cry Cry Cry” music video.

As a fan of the British band, Dakota expressed how much she loves to watch Chris perform during her March 2024 interview with Bustle.

“I love watching him. I could watch him every day,’ the How to Be Single star gushed. “I don’t know how to explain it. I feel like, I don’t know … I’m watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing. … What is it about the musician thing? I love me a musician. I think it’s talent. I think it’s the way that they see the world.”

Do Dakota & Chris Have Kids?

Chris and Dakota do not share children together. However, the Social Network actress pointed out during her 2024 Bustle interview that she has taken on the stepmom role to Chris’ kids, Apple and Moses.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart,” Dakota said. When asked how she feels about motherhood, she replied, “I’m so open to that. I’ve gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything life has to offer. And especially being a woman, I’m like: ‘What a magical f***ing thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience. If that’s meant to happen for me, I’m totally down for it. We’re not here for very long, so if I’m meant to be a mother, bring it on.”