Beyonce Gets Into Full Cowgirl Mode in New Photo Shoot

Beyoncé‘s country era is in full swing! The 42-year-old “Texas Hold ‘Em” hitmaker posed for part 2 of her photo shoot with W magazine, and her latest shots appear to have been taken at a ranch.

The cover image of the new digital story features Bey posing next to a horse. She wore an all-gray suit, which was accented with orange designs. She paired the look with a matching gray cowgirl hat and heels. The second picture showed the Grammy Award winner wearing sunglasses and a different hat, petting the horse.

Earlier this week, Bey’s first round of W magazine images were published, and they included different ranch-themed outfits.

The photo shoots come amid the release of Bey’s country album, Cowboy Carter, which dropped on March 29. The album features collaborations with several well-known artists, including Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone. Bey also sang a cover of The Beatles’ song “Blackbird,” which songwriter Paul McCartney recently praised.

“When I saw the footage on the television in the early ’60s of the black girls being turned away from school, I found it shocking, and I can’t believe that still in these days there are places where this kind of thing is happening right now,” Paul wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, April 4. “Anything my song and Beyoncé’s fabulous version can do to ease racial tension would be a great thing and makes me very proud.”

Though Beyoncé’s new music has received high praise, some have openly criticized the album. Without mentioning which critics, the “Halo” artist referenced being “criticized” during her iHeartRadio Music Awards speech earlier this week.

“Innovation starts with a dream, but then you have to execute that dream, and that road can be very bumpy,” she began while accepting this year’s Innovator Award. “Being an innovator is seeing what everyone believes is impossible. Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength. Being an innovator is leaning on faith, and trusting that God will catch you and guide you. So, to all the record labels, every radio station, every awards show — my hope is that we’re more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art with no preconceived notions.”