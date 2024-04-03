Meghan Markle Reads Books for Kids at Children’s Hospital: Photos

Meghan Markle visited the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) to read the young patients their favorite books. The 42-year-old stopped by last month, and photos and videos have emerged of the Duchess of Sussex sweetly reading novels to the kids.

The former Suits star wore a black face mask, while the hospital staff and children did the same. Meghan read stories to them in such an animated way, eliciting laughs and positive responses from the kids. CHLA shared pictures from the occasion to its Instagram on Tuesday, April 2.

“To round out the end of another great #MakeMarchMatter campaign, on Thursday, March 21st, CHLA patients and their families were treated to a very special Literally Healing story time with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex,” the hospital captioned its post. “They were laughing and singing as she read patient favorites like Rosie the Riveter, Pete the Cat and I Saw a Cat. With literacy, development and fun in mind, the mom of two also helped kids with activities tied to each book that let kids explore counting, colors, problem solving and more.”

CHLA also described its program, “Literally Healing,” calling it an “innovative reading program that gifts families at CHLA more than 65,000 books annually and provides a unique opportunity to promote literacy, as well as supports and strengthens our patient families through additional therapeutic literary resources.”

“Thank you, Meghan, for helping #MakeMarchMatter by giving our patients such a special experience!” CHLA concluded in its caption.

The hospital visit was reportedly kept a secret, as multiple outlets didn’t discover it until a month later. News of her visit came on the heels of her sister-in-law Princess Kate‘s shocking cancer diagnosis revelation. The 42-year-old Princess of Wales shared a public video message to social media on March 22, explaining why she had been absent from public engagements.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful,” Kate said in the video before adding, “However, tests after theoperation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, provided a public statement in response to Kate’s announcement.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” Meghan and Harry said, according to multiple outlets.