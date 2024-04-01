Princess Kate’s Cancer Video Reportedly Labeled as Not Adhering to Photo Agency’s ‘Policy’

Princess Kate‘s cancer revelation video was reportedly given a new label by a photo agency for allegedly not complying with its “editorial policy.” Her Royal Highness, 42, posted the video to her and husband Prince William‘s official social media pages on March 22.

“This Handout clip was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy,” E! News reported on Monday, April 1. Getty followed up with the outlet in a statement, noting that the footage of Kate “includes a standard editors note to handout content provided by third-party organizations.”

There is currently no explanation for why the agency gave the video this label nearly two weeks after Kate announced her diagnosis to the world.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” the Princess of Wales explained in the clip. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after theoperation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

While pointing out that her recovery from the abdominal surgery and to begin chemotherapy have “taken time,” Kate also acknowledged the emotional toll this has taken on her, William, 41, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK,” she explained. “As I’ve said to [my children], I am well, and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal, in my mind, body and spirits.”

Kate’s cancer news came as a shock to the world. However, in the weeks leading up to it, the Princess of Wales faced incessant questions on the internet regarding her whereabouts, since she had been absent from public engagements since December 2023. Moreover, photo agencies’ labels of the princess’ social media pictures have stirred up controversy. Some online users even alleged that there were AI-generated pictures of Kate circulating, and that the real Kate hadn’t been seen in public.