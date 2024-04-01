Shakira Stuns in Crisscross Bralette & White Bodysuit in New Photoshoot for ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’

 Shakira Stuns in Crisscross Bralette and White Bodysuit in New Photos – Hollywood Life

In her new 'Allure' cover story, Shakira opened up about the inspiration behind her album 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.'

April 1, 2024 2:49PM EDT
Shakira posing for 'Allure' magazine
Actor Hector Elizondo stands behind Shakira as she holds up her award for best female rock performance at the first Latin Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2000. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
Photo by: Russ EinhornSTAR MAX, Inc. - copyright 2002ALL RIGHTS RESERVEDTelephone/Fax: (212) 995-11965/23/02Shakira at "VH1 Divas Las Vegas".(The MGM Grand Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada) (Star Max via AP Images)
Musician Shakira smiles after filming the music video for her and Wyclef Jean's song "Hips Don't Lie," in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2006. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Image Credit: Emmanuel Monsalve

Shakira‘s latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, is part of her new “unapologetic” era. During her recent Allure interview and photo shoot promoting her album, the 47-year-old pop star posed in multiple outfits for the camera. One featured a beige crisscross bralette with black high-waisted shorts and a matching belt. Another ensemble was a plain white bodysuit with coordinating high heels, which she offset with a pair of black sunglasses.

While speaking with the publication in the Monday, April 1, interview, Shakira revealed that her children “hated” watching BarbieAdditionally, she explained the process of writing her latest album, which was released on March 22. Although she did not mention her ex Gerard Piqué, she pointed out that the past “two years” have been “intense.” The former couple — who share sons Milan and Sasha — split in June 2022.

Shakira posing for 'Allure' April 2024 cover
Emmanuel Monsalve

“Making this music has shown me that my pain can be transformed into creativity,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” artist explained. “The songs are full of anecdotes and some very intense emotions I have experienced in these two years. But creating this album has been a transformation in which I have been reborn as a woman. I have rebuilt myself in the ways I believe are appropriate.”

Shakira on the April 2024 cover of 'Allure' magazine wearing a white bodysuit
Emmanuel Monsalve

Shakira continued, “No one tells me how to cry or when to cry, no one tells me how to raise my children, no one tells me how I become a better version of myself. I decide that. In the past, when women went through a difficult situation, they were expected to mind their manners, to hide the pain, to cry in silence. That’s over. Now, no one will control us. No one will tell us how to heal, how to clean our wounds.”

The award-winning singer-songwriter also reflected on the cover for her 2005 album, Oral Fixation, which featured her posing as Eve, holding an apple by a tree. While reflecting on the story of Adam and Eve, Shakira called out the tale for being misogynistic.

“Eve was a story created by misogynists to put women in the little box where we have to remain silent, not speak our minds, and not be a catalyst for change. To keep things as they are,” Shakira pointed out. “I’ll take that as a resounding ‘no.’ I think there’s something refreshing about women when they get to be themselves and be unapologetic. Because we’ve had to apologize so many damn times in the past.”

