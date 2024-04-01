Shakira Stuns in Crisscross Bralette & White Bodysuit in New Photoshoot for ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’

Shakira‘s latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, is part of her new “unapologetic” era. During her recent Allure interview and photo shoot promoting her album, the 47-year-old pop star posed in multiple outfits for the camera. One featured a beige crisscross bralette with black high-waisted shorts and a matching belt. Another ensemble was a plain white bodysuit with coordinating high heels, which she offset with a pair of black sunglasses.

While speaking with the publication in the Monday, April 1, interview, Shakira revealed that her children “hated” watching Barbie. Additionally, she explained the process of writing her latest album, which was released on March 22. Although she did not mention her ex Gerard Piqué, she pointed out that the past “two years” have been “intense.” The former couple — who share sons Milan and Sasha — split in June 2022.

“Making this music has shown me that my pain can be transformed into creativity,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” artist explained. “The songs are full of anecdotes and some very intense emotions I have experienced in these two years. But creating this album has been a transformation in which I have been reborn as a woman. I have rebuilt myself in the ways I believe are appropriate.”

Shakira continued, “No one tells me how to cry or when to cry, no one tells me how to raise my children, no one tells me how I become a better version of myself. I decide that. In the past, when women went through a difficult situation, they were expected to mind their manners, to hide the pain, to cry in silence. That’s over. Now, no one will control us. No one will tell us how to heal, how to clean our wounds.”

The award-winning singer-songwriter also reflected on the cover for her 2005 album, Oral Fixation, which featured her posing as Eve, holding an apple by a tree. While reflecting on the story of Adam and Eve, Shakira called out the tale for being misogynistic.

“Eve was a story created by misogynists to put women in the little box where we have to remain silent, not speak our minds, and not be a catalyst for change. To keep things as they are,” Shakira pointed out. “I’ll take that as a resounding ‘no.’ I think there’s something refreshing about women when they get to be themselves and be unapologetic. Because we’ve had to apologize so many damn times in the past.”