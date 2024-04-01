King Charles Smiles at Easter Celebration With Wife Queen Camilla Amid Cancer Battle

King Charles looked like he was in a good mood as he left an Easter church service on Sunday, March 31. The king, 75, smiled as he was at Windsor Castle with his wife Queen Camilla, 76. The outing came nearly two months after Charles revealed that he’d been diagnosed with cancer, following a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate.

Charles and Camilla were both seen smiling as they walked around St. George’s Chapel for the Easter Sunday service. The king sported a black coat over a white shirt and light blue tie, as he grinned. Camilla rocked a deep green outfit with a stylish hat and long-sleeve dress. She also wore a black coat and matching gloves as she accompanied her husband.

The pair weren’t the only members of the Royal Family as the service. The Royal Family’s Instagram account shared a few photos and revealed what other relatives attended. “The King and Queen, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal and other members of the Royal Family attended the Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel today,” they wrote.

A few days before Easter, Charles had pre-taped remarks played at a Maundy Thursday service at Worcester Cathedral. “Ladies and gentlemen, it is for me a great sadness that I cannot be with you all today. The Maundy Service has a very special place in my heart. It has its origin in the life of our Lord, who knelt before his disciples and to their great surprise, washed their travel-weary feet,” he said in part. “This act of worship here in Worcester Cathedral reminds me of the pledge I made at the beginning of the coronation service to follow Christ’s example not to be served but to serve. That, I have always tried to do and continue to do with my whole heart. It is my special prayer today that our Lord’s example of serving one another might continue to inspire us and to strengthen all our communities.”

Buckingham Palace revealed that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer in a statement back in February. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” they said. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”