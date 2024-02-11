King Charles Steps Out For First Church Service After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis: Photos

King Charles, 75, appeared to be in high spirits when he stepped out for church on Sunday, just days after he announced his cancer diagnosis. The monarch attended Sunday service at St. Mary Magdalene Church with his wife, Queen Camilla, 76, and waved to onlookers as he made his way in and out of the building. He wore a long tan coat over a white top and dark gray pants, and used an umbrella as a walking stick.

At one point, King Charles was seen greeting Rev Canon Paul Williams before the service, and even flashed smiles to the crowd outside. Queen Camilla, who wore a white coat, black heeled boots, and a black hat, also waved and smiled to the crowd.

King Charles’ latest church outing comes just hours after he broke his silence on his cancer diagnosis. He released a letter to the public on Saturday evening and it included words of gratitude for the support the public has given him and his family in the past week.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” the letter began. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world,” he continued. “My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

Since King Charles’ diagnosis was announced after he had surgery on an enlarged prostate. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” a statement, released earlier this week, read. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Shortly after the announcement, King Charles was seen in public for the first time while heading to Buckingham Palace in a vehicle. He waved to people outside through the vehicle window as he and Queen Camilla sat in the backseats. He also had a visit with his son Prince Harry, who traveled from California to spend 24 hours with his dad.