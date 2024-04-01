Kanye West & Wife Bianca Censori Step Out With Kids on Easter for Dinner & Movies

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori spent some quality time with his four kids North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, for Easter Sunday on March 31. The rapper, 46, and his wife, 29, took the kids, whom Kanye shares with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, out to dinner and the movies for the holiday. Earlier that day, they had reportedly spent Easter at Kris Jenner‘s Easter party with Kim, 43.

Kanye could be holding hands with his elder son Saint in the new photos, which you can see here, via Page Six. The rapper sported an all-black look with a jacket, baggy pants, and matching boots. He also sported a pair of black shades. Chicago wore a light purple, long-sleeve dress, while Psalm rocked a grey plaid shirt and green slacks. Saint could be seen wearing a black button-down. Bianca went for a silver bodysuit with a pair of white heels. Her outfit is reportedly designed by Leohex, and it’s available to buy on Amazon for $60.

The family reportedly grabbed dinner at celeb hotspot eatery Nobu, before heading to the movies to close out their Easter celebrations. The latest photos come about a week after the Yeezy architect and “Jesus Walks” rapper were spotted heading to another movie out together in L.A.

The bodysuit that Bianca rocked for the Easter dinner had her covered up, and the family outing came about a week after it was reported that her father wanted to have a “sitdown” with Ye regarding the outfits she’s been wearing, according to Daily Mail. “Kanye has been invited to go to [his wife’s home country] Australia, and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react,” a source told the outlet. “Her dad still plans to have a sit-down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye’s power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits.”