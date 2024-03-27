Marcus Jordan Accuses Ex Larsa Pippen of ‘Rewriting History’ After Their Breakup

Marcus Jordan clapped back at his ex-girlfriend Larsa Pippen about a month after they split a since-deleted Instagram Story. The post came shortly after The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, appeared on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ podcast on Tuesday, March 26. During the appearance, Larsa addressed her breakup from Marcus, 33, split after a year of dating.

During the podcast interview, Larsa had said that she felt like she and Marcus, whose dad is NBA great Michael Jordan, were on a “different journey,” and she said that their 16-year age difference was not an issue. “I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing and what he’s doing, you know? I want him to be happy. He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me,” she said, via Page Six. “I think when you’re alone, you kind of either miss the person or realize maybe you’re not my guy, and I feel like that made me realize that I don’t think he’s my guy.”

Marcus showed that he took some issue with Larsa’s interview, although he didn’t get into specifics during the podcast interview. “I wasn’t born last night. Rewriting history for clout is not cute,” he wrote, per Page Six. “Funny how ppl change, just to be part of a conversation that’s irrelevant. Why give shorty a heart, when she rather have press. Ooooohhh thats [sic] that nerve.”

Larsa and Marcus first sparked romance rumors in late 2022, and they confirmed that they were an item in January 2023. The former couple split up after about a year of dating in early February, but they rekindled their romance shortly after the break. Despite patching things up, the couple called it quits again earlier in March. During the appearance on the former Good Morning America hosts’ podcast, the Bravo star admitted that she was “single and ready to mingle.”