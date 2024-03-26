Porsha Williams Accuses Husband Simon Guobadia of Changing House Locks as He Seeks Restraining Order

Porsha Williams has reportedly requested an emergency hearing after her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, allegedly changed the locks in their shared home. Her filing comes one month after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, filed for divorce from the philanthropist, 59, earlier this year.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, Williams accused Guobadia of switching the locks and garage codes in their house as a way to “seemingly to be vindictive and retaliatory for wanting to divorce him.” At the time she got locked out of their marital home on March 21, the entrepreneur was in Dubai.

Guobadia “disabled [Williams’] access to the gate of the Marital Residence, effectively blocking her ability to access her own residence,” the documents read, per the outlet.

yall just read the headlines. But GET INTO the details of Porsha Williams’s Pre-Nup. She gets exclusive rights to the marital residence in the divorce as per the prenup. Simon changed the locks. It’s giving illegal eviction. pic.twitter.com/FYj5aq7ywS — THEE Victim and Villain. (@AsToldByCarl) March 26, 2024

Williams claimed that she and Guobadia have lived in the house since November 2022, before they got married. She also pointed out that they signed a prenuptial agreement when they tied the knot. According to her court documents, the prenup indicated that Williams’ husband would vacate their house within 30 days if they had ever gotten a divorce. The Bravo personality filed for divorce from him on February 22, meaning that he would have had to leave the house by March 22.

The RHOA star’s recent filing comes shortly after Guobadia alleged that his estranged wife brought an “armed gunman” to their shared home on March 21. The entrepreneur further claimed that she had “abandoned” their house at one point but returned with “a man visibly bearing a gun for reasons unknown to [Guobadia]” on two separate occasions, per Page Six.

That day, Guobadia claimed he called the police in order to “maintain the peace.” He also accused Williams of trying to “force” him out of the house by having “third parties” call and harass him.

“Since the filing of the instant divorce, wife’s actions have been erratic, unstable, threatening, and harassing to … the house staff, and the minor children,” Guobadia alleged in his court documents. “[Williams’] behavior has caused safety concerns, especially since there are minor children — [Guobadia’s] children — currently living in the Marital Residence.”

As a result of Williams’ alleged behavior, Guobadia is seeking a restraining order against her, according to multiple outlets.

The estranged spouses do not share children together, but they are parents to their own kids. Williams shares daughter Pilar McKinley with her ex Dennis McKinley, whereas Guobadia is a father to five children from previous relationships: Quentin, Nicole, Christian, Benjamin and Ximena.