How King Charles Feels About Princess Kate’s Cancer Announcement

King Charles III has not publicly reacted to Princess Kate‘s shocking cancer revelation, but her father-in-law is offering all of his support. The 75-year-old monarch is reportedly “so proud” of his 42-year-old daughter-in-law for having such “courage” in announcing the news to the world.

“[The king] is so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, March 22. The representative added that after Charles and Kate both spent time in the hospital earlier this year, he has been in “the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.”

Multiple celebrities around the world have also shared well wishes to the Princess of Wales since she shocked everyone with her moving video message, in which she confirmed that she was diagnosed with cancer. Kate did not clarify which form of the disease she is battling. However, she is undergoing treatment, the royal explained.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” Kate said in the video, which Kensington Palace shared to social media that day. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Earlier this year, Charles had also sought medical treatment for what Buckingham Palace initially reported as an “enlarged prostate.” Later, the palace confirmed in a statement that His Royal Highness was diagnosed with a “form of cancer.” Like Kate, the king has not publicly disclosed what type of cancer he has.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace’s statement read in February. “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”