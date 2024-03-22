Celebrities React to Princess Kate’s Cancer Revelation: Harry & Meghan, Olivia Munn, More

After Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis, the public poured their hearts out onto social media. Many apologized for spreading false conspiracy theories and speculating over her whereabouts and health, while others wished her a full recovery. Some of the stars who sent well wishes to Kate have also lived with a form of cancer.

In her heartfelt Friday, March 22 video, Kate explained why she had been noticeably absent from the public eye since she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” she said before noting, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after theoperation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate pointed out that processing the diagnosis “has taken time” to “recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

Read which celebrities have reacted to Kate’s heartbreaking cancer revelation below.

Olivia Munn

In response to Kate’s official Instagram video post, Olivia — who recently revealed her breast cancer diagnosis — commented, “Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and your family. Wishing you all the best.”

The White House

An hour after Kate revealed the news, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre provided the White House’s reaction to Kate’s announcement.

“All of us just heard the terrible news,” Karine said during a press conference. “Our thoughts are with the Duchess of Cambridge and her family members and friends during this incredibly difficult time, and we certainly wish her a full recovery.”

Jamie Lee Curtis

Hours after slamming false conspiracy theories about Kate’s whereabouts, Jamie commented on her own Instagram post, reacting to the news.

“And now Princess Kate has told us about her health, and now we should send nothing but our best wishes to her and her family and focus on our own lives and the lives of people directly related to us, and the myriad life-threatening issues to our children that we can focus on,” the Halloween actress wrote.

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka commented on Kate’s Instagram post, “Sending love and prayers to you and your family.”

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan said in a statement obtained by Reuters, “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”