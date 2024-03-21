Prince William’s Reported Reaction to Cheating Rumors & Princess Kate Conspiracy Theories

Prince William and Princess Kate are reportedly fed up with the wild and false rumors about them. While the spouses are tight-lipped about their personal lives, a royal expert has revealed what sources close to the palace have said about William and Kate’s reactions.

“Well, I know from the sources that I’ve spoken to that both William and Kate have been pretty shocked and genuinely surprised by the wild rumors that are circulating on the internet,” Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, March 20. “I think there’s a sense of frustration, possibly even anger, certainly on William’s part.”

In January, Kensington Palace announced that Kate, 42, underwent a scheduled abdominal surgery and would not engage in public duties until after Easter, which falls on Sunday, March 31. Despite their reassurance to fans, social media users have speculated over her whereabouts. Rumors rapidly escalated earlier this month after Kate was spotted at a local farm shop with William, 41, in the U.K. Despite eyewitnesses seeing that she was physically well, conspiracy theorists pondered over the authenticity over a TMZ video of her. Due to the Photoshop controversy that the palace is facing, many alleged that the person seen in the clip wasn’t really Kate.

There she is!!! The Princess of Wales is alive, still in the country and not getting a divorce from her happy marriage to William. Kate laughing and joking with William on their shopping trip. She’s obviously recovering well. This should end a lot of the conspiracy theories. pic.twitter.com/3hGnAR81Ap — INFORMAT 🚨 (@informat_news) March 19, 2024

“The TMZ video really should have quashed all of the fevered speculation about the Princess of Wales,” the royal expert pointed out. “Her health, her recovery, and it simply hasn’t. You would have thought that the video, which showed her walking at quite a brisk pace, carrying a shopping bag, looking pretty healthy and happy, and chatting in a very relaxed way with her husband, would have just dampened out all of the rife speculation that has really been circulating on the internet for weeks now. But, unbelievably, many of those theories are still circulating on the internet.”

Amid concern over Kate’s well being, an old rumor resurfaced online about Sarah Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, falsely claiming that she and William had an affair.

“I think the suggestions that [Kate’s] had, well, anything as crazy as a bad haircut that she’s needed to grow out to cosmetic surgery that’s gone wrong or people speculating that possibly she’s in a coma, I think that has made the Prince of Wales frustrated, upset and pretty angry as well,” Katie told ET. “It’s been difficult for them. I think they’re trying to ignore as much as they can.”

Nevertheless, Katie added that the Prince and Princess of Wales are “aware of what is being written and what is being said. And I think there’s a sense of frustration that they can’t bring an end to it.”