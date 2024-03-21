 Lenny Kravitz Describes His Relationship With Channing Tatum – Hollywood Life

Lenny Kravitz Reveals He Has His ‘Own Relationship’ With Daughter Zoe’s ‘Great’ Fiance Channing Tatum

'We hang out, and we talk,' Lenny said about Channing in a new interview while also discussing his daughter's engagement.

March 21, 2024 12:05PM EDT
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz at Lenny Kravitz's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony
Image Credit: Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz gave fans a closer look at how he and Channing Tatum get along. The 59-year-old rock star described his close relationship to the 43-year-old movie star — who is engaged to Lenny’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz — in a new interview.

“He’s a great guy,” the “Fly Away” artist said during his Thursday, March 21, appearance on Sherri, according to multiple outlets. “We get on really well. We have our own relationship as well.”

While adding that he and Channing “hang out, and we talk,” Lenny credited Channing’s “sweet” personality.

“He’s a very soulful human being,” Lenny pointed out. “He was raised well. He has manners and class. … He’s very sweet, it works.”

After acknowledging that he’d agree to deliver a father-of-the-bride speech at Channing and Zoe’s wedding, Lenny concluded, “It works. Life is about timing and what you’ve gone through, what you’ve learned and they’re in the right place.”

Zoë, 35, and Channing started dating in 2021 and got engaged two years later. Though they’ve kept most of the details of their relationship away from the public eye, the Batman actress and the Magic Mike actor have accompanied one another to various events. Just last week, Channing was present for Lenny’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles. At the event, Zoë delivered an iconic speech about her dad’s dating history and their father-daughter relationship.

“Lenny Kravitz. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time,” the Divergent franchise star began. “And I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life. Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways we’ve grown up together. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen you change in the most beautiful ways. I’ve seen the way you’ve stayed the same in the most important ways. I’ve seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love. I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art. But mostly, I’ve seen through your shirts.”

After pausing to let the audience absorb her joke, Zoë continued, “Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works. You two make each other better, and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. It’s a beautiful thing.”

