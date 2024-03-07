 Taylor Swift Sings ‘Fifteen’ Without ‘Football’ Lyric, Fans Claim – Hollywood Life

Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced She Avoided ‘Football Team’ Lyric in ‘Fifteen’ Because of Travis Kelce

Swifties are asking what happened to that 'boy on the football team' lyric in Taylor's mashup of 'Fifteen' and 'You're On Your Own Kid.'

March 7, 2024 2:07PM EST
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the 2024 Super Bowl
Image Credit: Michael Owens/Getty Images

Where is the boy on the football team? While Travis Kelce is on his way to see girlfriend Taylor Swift perform another one of her Eras Tour shows in Singapore, Swifties are convinced she omitted a key lyric in her song “Fifteen” during her Thursday, March 6, concert. The 34-year-old Grammy Award winner performed a mashup of the hit Fearless track with “You’re on Your Own Kid,” and social media sleuths are pointing out the one verse they didn’t hear.

“Taylor Alison Swift sang ‘Fifteen’ but didn’t sing the line in ‘Fifteen’ that states and you’ll do greater things than dating the boy on the football team I didn’t know it at fifteen. Take that information as you will [sic],” one X user tweeted.

Another person cheekily tweeted, “I would like to do a study on how Taylor swift didn’t sing ‘in your life you’ll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team.'”

According to multiple clips captured by concertgoers, Taylor performed a stunning mashup of the two songs, leaving out lyrics from both of them. However, a few couldn’t help but point out that she did not sing the well-known line,  “Well, in your life you’ll do things / Greater than dating the boy on the football team / I didn’t know it at fifteen.”

Instead, Taylor was captured singing the beginning of the hit single as well as the chorus, “Cause when you’re fifteen / And somebody tells you they love you / You’re gonna believe them / And when you’re fifteen / Feeling like there’s nothing to figure out.”

Earlier this week, Travis, 34, was reportedly heading out to Singapore to cheer on his girlfriend, like he’s done at a few of her Eras Tour shows so far. One month ago, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end traveled to Sydney, Australia, to support Taylor, and the pair were even spotted on a date at the local zoo.

In late 2023, Travis jetted to South America to watch Taylor perform, which is when she now-famously switched the lyrics of her song “Karma” to give her a beau a shout-out. Rather than singing the original lyric, “Karma is the guy on the screen / Coming straight home to me,” Taylor changed it to “the guy on the Chiefs.”

