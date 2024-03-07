Prince Harry Reportedly Contacted Prince William After Kate Middleton’s ‘Serious Operation’

Prince Harry and Prince William‘s icy relationship is apparently getting colder. Before Harry, 39, visited the U.K. to see their father, King Charles III, he reportedly contacted his older brother, 41. His 24-hour trip took place after William’s wife, Princess Kate, underwent a “serious operation.”

“It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who’s had a serious operation and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn’t normal. It’s terribly sad,” an insider told PEOPLE in the publication’s recent cover story.

Charles: The Heart of a King author Catherine Mayer reiterated the damaged relationship between the brothers, telling the outlet, “The family torment is an open sore. There is such a profound breach there.”

Royal author Robert Lacey then pointed out to the publication that the problem between Harry and William has “to do with William’s wish to protect the institution of the monarchy, which he feels Harry can’t be trusted with. I don’t think William will ever agree to readmission of Harry into the family unless he clearly apologizes and moves forward.”

In early February, Harry flew out to London to see his father, 75, after Buckingham Palace announced that the king was diagnosed with a “form of cancer.” The palace did not publicly disclose what type of cancer Charles has. According to multiple outlets, Harry was in his home country for one day. He later responded to a question about his brief trip during a subsequent Good Morning America interview.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry to @ReeveWill on visiting King Charles after cancer diagnosis: “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend anytime with him, I’m grateful for that.” https://t.co/yDp82WU7Bk pic.twitter.com/lO0cebeO9i — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 16, 2024

“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” Harry noted. “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

Meanwhile, Kate, 42, had also underwent a “planned abdominal surgery” earlier this year. Multiple reports claimed she did not undergo the operation for any type of cancer, but it’s still unclear what condition she had. She has since been recovering and has not attended a public event, which has caused widespread public concern for the princess’ health.

Nevertheless, Kensington Palace noted in its announcement that Kate was not expected to return to her “public duties until after Easter.”