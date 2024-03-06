These ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Stars Will Reprise Their Roles in ‘Young Sheldon’s Series Finale

Two former The Big Bang Theory co-stars are sharing the screen again! Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons are reprising their original roles in the series finale of Young Sheldon. Mayim, 48, played the role of Amy Farrah Fowler, and Jim, 50, played Sheldon Cooper in the original CBS sitcom.

The network has reportedly kept the details of their reunion under wraps, but Deadline reported that Mayim and Jim are bringing their original characters back to the small screen for the first time since TBBT ended in 2019. The final episode of Young Sheldon will premiere on CBS on May 16, 2024, and will stream on Paramount+.

Amy and Sheldon were love interests in TBBT. The 12-season-long series ended with the married couple winning the Nobel Prize, and Sheldon giving an emotional speech to their friend group.

Previously, Mayim praised the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile actor during an interview with Us Weekly. At the time, she also explained why she believed they worked “so well” together as actors and co-producers.

“Jim and I had a lot of nice moments together on set, and I think one of the things that worked so well for us as actor partners, and maybe as producing partners too, is that we’re not overly sentimental as humans, which I think is helpful,” Mayim noted. “It was helpful in our acting and also in the way we kind of processed ending a decade together.”

This isn’t the first time that Mayim and Jim have worked together outside of TBBT universe. He currently serves as an executive producer on her series Call Me Kat.

Last year, Mayim made headlines for her abrupt departure from her Jeopardy! hosting gig. In December 2023, she claimed that she was let go from the show.

“As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey, and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.”

Sony, however, released a public statement, alleging that Mayim was the one who left the game show.