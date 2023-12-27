Why Is Mayim Bialik Leaving ‘Jeopardy!’? Everything We Know About Her Exit From the Show

Mayim Bialik was the beloved co-host of Jeopardy! alongside Ken Jennings for two years. But after she announced her shocking departure from the hit game show, viewers were stunned — especially since Mayim noted that the network was the one who “informed” her she was out of the picture. So, what happened to Mayim’s contract with the show?

Was Mayim Bialik Fired From ‘Jeopardy’?

Just before the 2023 winter holidays kicked off, Mayim broke the news via Instagram that she wasn’t a part of the Jeopardy! family anymore.

“As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news,” she wrote in her note. “Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey, and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.”

Despite Mayim claiming that Sony Pictures Television — the game show’s production company — cut ties with her, the studio released its own statement, which sounded like the real-life neuroscientist made the decision to leave.

“Mayim Bialik has announced she will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!,” Sony’s statement reportedly read. “We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!. We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials.”

Why Did Mayim Bialik Leave ‘Jeopardy’?

After Mayim broke the news that she was no longer a part of Jeopardy!, Ken admitted during an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life that her departure shocked him.

“I was surprised,” he said. “I love working with Mayim. That was always a great relationship. But I think I am mostly I am a fan of Jeopardy! That was the show as a kid that meant a lot to me, so just the idea of Jeopardy! as an American institution — maybe this is just something I have in my head — but it really means a lot to me personally. The fact that I can help out with it now… I’m always happy to host when asked, and I’m glad the show continues.”

Although neither Mayim nor Sony has given a reason behind her sudden exit, multiple outlets pointed to Mayim’s brief hiatus from the show in mid-2023 as the possible reason. Per Deadline, she temporarily stepped down from her hosting duties in solidarity with the WGA strike.