Taylor Swift Fans Are Worried the Pop Star Is ‘Sick’ After Seeing Her Cough During ‘Eras Tour’

Success comes with a busy lifestyle, and Taylor Swift is no exception. While the 34-year-old pop star has been performing around the world for her Eras Tour, fans are worried that she may be under the weather after they saw her coughing on stage.

According to a new TikTok video that a fan shared on Monday, March 4, Taylor appeared to clear her throat and cough while singing “Delicate” during her second night in Singapore. She is scheduled to perform at the National Stadium through Saturday, March 9, with Sabrina Carpenter serving as her opening act.

Taylor has not disclosed whether she’s ill or not, but many fans are convinced that she’s come down with something. Several TikTok users pointed out in the comments section of the viral clip that she could have gotten sick due to traveling.

“Oh no … finally, I was wondering how she can do all these Eras Tour [shows] without getting sick cuz damn queen was performing with all that rain and heat,” one fan commented. “Hope she’s ok fr [sic],” another chimed in.

Another even claimed in a separate comment, “She was sick back in June in Detroit too. Still did fabulous.”

However, others were quick to point out that Taylor might not have been sick and was just reacting to the climate in the country. Nevertheless, it’s obvious that Taylor has been the ultimate jetsetter while performing her international tour.

In February, the “Karma” artist pulled off what fans thought would be impossible — flying from Tokyo to Kansas City to see her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play in the February 11 Super Bowl. Just one day before the year’s biggest football game, she was in Japan.

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, Taylor congratulated Travis, 34, on the field, and he couldn’t help but gush over how far she came to see him play.

“Thank you for coming, baby. Thank you for the support,” the football tight end was heard saying as he embraced the Grammy Award winner. “How did you do that? Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world.”

Travis, of course, made it up to Taylor. Later that month, he attended one of Taylor’s concerts in Sydney, Australia. The pair were even spotted kissing right after she finished a show and exited the stage.