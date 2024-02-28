Sydney Sweeney Hilariously Rejects ‘SNL’ Comedian in New Promo Video

Sydney Sweeney, 26, hilariously rejected comedian Michael Longfellow, 30, in the latest Saturday Night Live teaser. The Euphoria actress appeared in the promotional video on February 28, just three days ahead of her hosting debut. In the clip, the blonde bombshell was pictured walking through Studio 8H when she bumped into the actor on the set. “I am so sorry!” Michael said as the two crashed.

While taking a break from rehearsal, Sydney bumped into Michael while she was reading the novel Kafka on the Shore. “No it’s my fault I’m sorry!” she told the SNL regular (watch here). After Michael picked up the Haruki Murakami book he attempted to ask the 26-year-old on a date. “You know, this is one of my favorite books of all time,” Michael gushed. At that moment, the studio lights turned pink, and romantic music played.

“This is crazy, but would you ever maybe want to…,” he said, just before Sydney was pictured walking away. “Oh, she left a while ago. Cool. Whatever, I didn’t like this book anyways.” When the romantic studio lights and music returned, Michael quickly asked the team to ditch the vibe. “She said no. Didn’t work. Thank you, though,” the 30-year-old shouted. Sydney will host the March 2 episode of the comedy sketch show, along with Kacey Musgraves as the musical guest.

Soon after the video was shared on social media, many Sydney fans took to the comments to react. “Put this man in more sketches thx [sic],” one admirer wrote, while another joked, “michael smoothfellow.” Others couldn’t help but admire Sydney in the video. “She’s beautiful,” a third fan penned, while a fourth chimed in with, “How any of us would be with Sydney.” For the promotional clip, the starlet rocked an all-denim ensemble that featured a button-up jacket along with matching trousers. She also accessorized with sexy black high heel pumps.

This will be the first time Sydney hosts SNL and she already appears to be a hit with the show’s Instagram followers. Aside from her time on the comedy series, she recently has been promoting her latest movie, Madame Web. Sydney stars in the film alongside actress Dakota Johnson, 34, and newcomer Isabela Merced, 22. The action-packed flick premiered on February 14 and tells the story of Madame Web from Marvel Comics. Most recently, Sydney sizzled in a plunging black and nude dress at the premiere of the film on February 13.