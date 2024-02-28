Cher, 77, Cuddles Up to Boyfriend A.E. Edwards, 38, During Rare Appearance at Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Cher, 77, cuddled up front row at the Balmain Show on Wednesday with her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, 38, during Paris Fashion Week! In photos you can see here, the “Believe” singer twinned in black tops and jeans with Alexander while posing from the front row at the Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Balmain show on February 28. The couple looked thrilled to be together, with the hitmaker wearing her iconic long hair in sleek waves, and AE rocking heavy statement jewelry, including a crucifix ring. They also posed side by side in their matching black tuxedo-style jackets ahead of the big womenswear show, looking relaxed and happy during the rare public outing.

Cher and her boyfriend have been dating since November of 2022, after they met at — where else? Paris Fashion Week that October. The romance escalated quickly, with the music producer gifting the iconic singer with a massive pear-shaped diamond ring that December. Not an engagement ring, it turned out, but a stunningly romantic gesture, nonetheless. “There are no words,” she captioned a pic of the bauble via Twitter (X) on December 25, 2022.

“AE and Cher are not engaged but he wanted to show Cher how much he cares about her and thought the ring was absolutely beautiful,” an insider told HollywoodLife exclusively at the time. “He thinks she deserves the world and wanted to give her a token from his heart.”