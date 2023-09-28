Cher, 77, and Boyfriend AE Edwards, 37, Get Cozy at Balmain Fashion Show Amid Family Drama

Image Credit: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Cher, 77, ignored the shocking headlines about her as she cuddled up to her boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 37, at Paris Fashion Week on September 27. The cute couple posed together and then sat front row at the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show. They seemed so in love as Cher held AE’s hand while they took pictures together on the blue carpet at the event.

Cher looked absolutely gorgeous for her night out with her boyfriend of almost one year. The “Believe” singer wore a white blazer with black detailing as well as black pants and matching leather boots. She let her wavy dark brunette hair down for the fashion show.

AE, meanwhile, dressed in a white button-up shirt with a black suit jacket and matching pants. The music executive also rocked a pair of black sunglasses, which he kept on as the couple watched the show in the front row.

Hours before the fashion show, Cher was accused of allegedly hiring four men to kidnap her son, Elijah Blue Allman, 47, from his hotel while he was dealing with marriage issues with his now-estranged wife Marie Angela King in 2022. In court documents that Marie filed in December 2022, that were obtained by Variety and other outlets, she claimed that the couple was staying in a hotel in New York for 12 days leading up to their wedding anniversary on November 30, 2022, when four men entered their room and “removed” Elijah. Marie further alleged that one of the men told her that they were “hired” by Cher, per Variety.

“I am currently unaware of my husband’s wellbeing or whereabouts,” Marie reportedly wrote in the court filing from last December. “I am very concerned and worried about him. Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone.” Marie also reportedly said in the filing, “I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband.” Cher has not spoken out about the kidnapping accusations.

Elijah is Cher’s only son with her second husband, Gregg Allman, who died in 2017. He’s had a complicated relationship with his mother throughout his addiction struggles which started when he was 11 years old. In 2015, Elijah opened up about the tougher parts of growing up with famous parents to Entertainment Tonight, saying he sometimes felt “shunned” after being sent away to boarding school. “When you go to boarding school at 7 years old, it’s kind of hard to feel like you’re not being shunned,” he explained. “But I’m at an age where I’m making peace with it because you.”