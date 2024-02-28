Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Help Daughter Sterling & Son Bronze Down a Slide in Birthday Party Photos

Brittany Mahomes and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, know how to treat their kids! The famous football couple were seen helping their 3-year-old daughter, Sterling, and 1-year-old son, Bronze, safely enjoy an inflatable slide at what appeared to be Sterling’s birthday party from last week.

“My everything,” Brittany, 28, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Tuesday, February 27. The first few slides featured snapshots from the celebration, while the last several pictures showed the kiddos sliding down a white inflatable house. As the dedicated parents they are, Patrick and Brittany made sure Sterling and Bronze got down the contraption safely.

On February 18, the mom of two shared a video montage from her daughter’s big day. The birthday girl also wore fairy wings and a pink floral dress during the day. As for her little brother, Bronze was dressed in an all-white outfit, seemingly matching the color theme.

Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XEGfkC6GHs — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 13, 2023

“We celebrated our Sterling Skye today!” Brittany captioned a separate Instagram post. “I can’t even believe we will have a 3-year-old in just a few days! Time flies when you’re having fun! We love you, baby girl.”

Patrick couldn’t help but gush over their daughter as well. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared photos of Sterling to his Instagram account on February 20 alongside the caption, “Happy 3rd birthday Sterling Skye! You are my [love]! Stop growing up so fast!!”

The doting parents have taken their kids with them to a few of Patrick’s football games. In fact, the whole fam came out to support the athlete at the February 11 Super Bowl, where his team won for their second consecutive win. Patrick made sure to give his wife a kiss and embrace their children while basking in the huge success with his teammates.

Since the Chiefs vs. 49ers game ended up being a long night, Bronze fell asleep, Brittany revealed. However, the family got to visit Disneyland as a reward for the Chiefs’ victory.

In 2021, Patrick explained during a TODAY appearance why he and Brittany initially kept their daughter hidden from social media after she was born.

“Obviously, at first we wanted to keep stuff private and not have her out there,” he began. “As we started doing different things and she started getting a little bit older, being out and about, it almost became like a burden to try to hide her at all times when we do stuff, and this coming season, we want her to be at the games and not have to worry about hiding her the entire time.”