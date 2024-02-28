Bella Thorne Reveals She Cried ‘All Night’ in New Video Discussing Mental Health: Watch

Bella Thorne, 26, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a new video of herself talking while resting her head on a pillow in bed. The actress admitted she had a tough night filled with crying “all night” and described the post as her “mental health check in.” She also included a caption that discussed the importance of “thoughts” and getting through even the tough days.

“Mental health is important and all the time we push that to the side for everything else in our life, it still comes crashing down, so don’t end up like me and do the mental health check ins that are needed before you get to this point,” she wrote in the caption. “Remember to hold space for your tears and your thoughts those are incredibly important, life isn’t always perfect matter of fact mostly it’s not, and I guess that’s OK too.”

Shortly after Bella posted the video, she took to her Instagram story to post another one that let her followers know she was doing better. She also thanked everyone, including her friends, for texting to check on her and called their actions “very very sweet.” She also talked about how it’s “sh*tty” when people go on social media and act like their lives are “amazing” all the time.

Before Bella posted her latest videos, she made headlines for stepping out in a plunging green gown with a cape during Paris Fashion Week. She wore the look when she attended the Stephen Rolland Front Row Spring/Summer show on January 23 and posed for gorgeous photos on the red carpet. She also had her long red hair down and in waves.

Shortly after her green outfit look, Bella wowed in gold bodysuit when she attended the Gaurav Gupta show during Paris Fashion Week that same month. The ensemble included intricate gold beading and fake beaded nipples. She also wore a black maxi dress with a thigh-high slit and a pair of black heels.