Bella Thorne Stuns in Sexy Sheer Gown & Thong Bodysuit During Milan Fashion Week

Bella Thorne slayed a super sheer beige dress with a thong bodysuit as she showed up for the Diesel Fashion Show at Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 21. She was spotted showing off the look, which included matching heels and a gold purse, from various angles before heading into the event, and posing on the red carpet inside the fashion show. Bella wore her red hair long and wavy down her back, and accessorized with duster earrings, her very large diamond engagement ring, and a neutral makeup palette.

The Disney Channel alum has been making the rounds in fashion, previously showing up at Paris Fashion week in a killer gold bodysuit, a stunning plunging green gown, and more in January. The Her & Him director, 26, is known for her fierce looks. As a teen, she admitted her style was “interesting, fun, and eccentric.” She added in the 2014 interview with PEOPLE that she possesses “a very strong sense of style. My stylist brings in maybe six or seven racks every time [we work together]. I pick out what I like and what I don’t like. I’m always like ‘No, no, no, no, yes! Okay, that’s the one.”

And whether it’s acting, singing, modeling outlandishly sexy fashions, or writing, Bella once divulged that she’s “misunderstood” all the way around. “I am the definition of a misunderstood b**** in this industry,” she told V magazine in 2020. “People think of me as this young party girl who’s like, I’m just going to do this and do that because I want to and I don’t give a f***. And I’m always like, I’m sorry guys. When did I say I don’t give a f***? I literally do give a f*** It would be ridiculous to say that anybody doesn’t give a f*** because of course we do. We’re all insecure human beings that care what people think about us. Let’s not be ridiculous.”