Bella Thorne Sizzles in Purple Bikini & See-Through Skirt for Her 26th Birthday

Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Bella Thorne is 26! The Disney Channel alum took to Instagram one day after her birthday on October 9 to celebrate the milestone with a chic bikini video. In the clip, Bella rocked a dark purple bikini underneath her matching purple knitted crop top. She also added a see-through knitted skirt with a matching purple bikini bottom underneath to tie the ensemble together. Of course, the 26-year-old accessorized with sunglasses, droplet earrings, and a metallic purple purse.

“Turned 26 surrounded by the ocean, fresh air, and all the friends a girl could ask for. I’m feeling very lucky,” she captioned the video, along with two red heart emojis. Bella posed near a pillar at the venue she was at and was hyped up by her friends in the background. In another moment, she showed off her clear high heels moments before she puckered up for the camera. As the Time Is Up starlet mentioned, she posed with a stunning backdrop of the ocean behind her.

Soon after Bella shared the video with her 25.2 million followers, many of them flocked to the comments to compliment her look and wish her a happy birthday. “Oh my word,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “You’re always gorgeous boo Love you baby.” Meanwhile, a third fan shared a special note for the birthday gal. “From the heart, happy birthday Bella, I’m glad you celebrated it among friends,” they penned, along with a purple heart emoji.

The following day, Bella was spotted on her sister, Dani Thorne‘s Instagram Story. Dani and her younger sister enjoyed lunch together among friends and also took a ride in a golf cart together. “Best seat in the house haha,” the 30-year-old captioned the clip of her sitting on top of Bella’s lap. At the end of the video, Dani adorably called Bella a “cutie.”

Aside from the birthday celebrations, Bella recently wowed in a chic ensemble for Paris Fashion Week on October 6. She took to Instagram last week to celebrate the fashion moment with a carousel of stylish photos. “Not so quiet luxury in Paris,” she joked in the caption. In the selfies, Bella rocked a white crop top blouse, a leather skirt, and brown high heels. She completed her look with multiple gold accessories including hoop earrings and large cocktail rings.