Tori Spelling Reflects on Memories With ‘90210’ Castmates Brian Austin Green & Shannen Doherty in Fun Throwback Pic

Tori Spelling was feeling nostalgic when she shared a sweet throwback picture with her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars on Monday, February 26. The photo showed a young Tori, 50, hanging out with her co-stars Brian Austin Green, 50, and Shannen Doherty, 52, as well as Mark Wahlberg, 52. She got a little cheeky (given that Marky Mark was flipping the bird at the camera), and she captioned the post, “When you didn’t give af.”

In the photo, Tori sported a black top, made a kissing face, and waved at the camera. Similarly, Shannen also went for a black top. Brian rocked a white t-shirt and matching cap. Mark also donned a white shirt and black backwards baseball cap. While looking back on the photo, the Scary Movie 2 star continued her caption and wrote, “Interesting how full circle life can be.”

In the comment section, Tori’s fans were also reveling in the moment like it was the 90s all over again! While some people may not have recognized a young Mark, a few were making references to his music career and his then stage name Marky Mark. “SUCH AN ICONIC PIC! Like gosh! The 90’s were the best,” one person wrote. “I remember when this picture blew up in the magazines,” another fan commented.

Tori has never shied away from sharing when she’s looking back on her days on 90210. She’s also shared new insight into the show in more recent interviews, like sharing that she wished Shannen had stayed on the show. “If I’m going to answer as a fan, which is how we go into the show right now, rewatching. Yes, I would have liked it worked out so Brenda could have stayed,” she said on the 90210MG podcast.

Back in October, she marked her late co-star Luke Perry’s birthday with a throwback photo of them together. As she continued, she spoke about the great qualities that the actor had. “Could be a million people in the room but he always made you feel like you were the only one,” she wrote. “Good kind humans are a rare breed. I don’t know that many sadly. He was one.”